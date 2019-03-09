I-League: Danish Farooq guides Real Kashmir to 3-2 win over Neroca FC

Danish Farooq struck twice to guide debutante Real Kashmir FC to a thrilling 3-2 win over Neroca in what could be their penultimate I-League match on Saturday. It was the hosts who drew first blood in the 18th minute through Subash Singh. Neroca FC scored their second goal in the added time (90th + 4th) through Felix Chidi.

Real Kashmir, however, powered by a brace from Farooq (29th, 48th) and Bazie Armand (57th) wrapped the game in style.

Farooq was adjudged as the Hero of the match for this game.

With this loss, Neroca FC finished their campaign in the sixth place with 26 points while Real Kashmir FC finished on the third position with 36 points in their debut season.

Real Kashmir are yet to play their I League re-match against Minerva Punjab.

Real Kashmir FC pressed hard right from the start and nearly scored a goal in the 10th minute but an unfortunate foul on the keeper saw the goal disallowed.

Neroca who mostly attacked on the counter were unable to create a lot of chances, thanks to some good defending by Real Kashmir FC. Neroca's attacks soon yielded results when Subash drew first blood for the hosts in the 18th minute through a pass from Chencho.

Real Kashmir soon found their equalizer when an accurate pass from Surchandra Singh saw Danish make no mistake in finding the back of the net in the 29th minute.

The game thereafter was a mix of attacks from both the teams with the visitors attacking more prominently but neither side could find the lead.

The first half came to a close with both Neroca and Real Kashmir tied at 1-1.

Real Kashmir who took the attacking lead at the start of the second half. Their pressure soon yielded results as they took a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute through Danish, who scored his second goal of the game.

Neroca, trailing by a goal, now shifted gears but lack of luck and great defending by Real Kashmir eluded them from finding the equalizer.

Real Kashmir scored their third goal in the 57th minute when Bazie Armand headed it in giving the visitors a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Neroca FC, thereafter, couldn't create many opportunities and their only consolation was their second goal which came in the added time (90th + 4th) through Felix Chidi.