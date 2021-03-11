हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Chhetri

India football captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

In a tweet from his official handle, Sunil Chhetri informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but will soon be back on the football field.

India football captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19
Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri (Source: Twitter)

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling "fine" and is recovering from the virus.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chhetri said he would soon be back on the football field.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri tweeted.

35-year-old Chhetri recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he played for Bengaluru FC. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage.

Last week, Chhetri was named in the 35-member list of probables for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer. For his brilliant performances, he was awarded the 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 ISL season and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunil ChhetriCOVID 19ISLCoronavirus
Next
Story

Justice for Diego: Argentines march seeking answers over Maradona’s death

Must Watch

PT13M28S

Devotees take holy dip in Haridwar on Maha Shivratri