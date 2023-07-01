India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs LEB Match In India?

A rematch of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final will take place on Saturday as the Indian football team will lock horns with Lebanon once again in Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri and co have will look to beat Lebanon in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023 and book their seats in the final.

In their Intercontinental Cup final, Captain Sunil Chhetri, as is his wont, rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final. Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the evening's other goal to cap an impressive display. It was India's second title triumph in the tournament, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2018. Korea won in 2019. (SAFF Championship: India Coach Igor Stimac Suspended For 2 Matches After Repeated Red Card Offences)

Ahead of his side's SAFF Championship semifinal clash against Lebanon, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri also admitted that they know a lot about their opposition, who they have played two times recently and they must be wanting "a piece" of them after not being able to win those two matches against Blue Tigers.



Ahead of India vs Lebanon football match, check out all the details below:

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match will take place on Saturday (July 1).

Where will the SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match take place?

The SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bangalore, India.

Where can I LIVEstream the SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match?

The SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match can be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website.

When will the SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match begin?

The SAFF Championship India vs Lebanon match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST).