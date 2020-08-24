Indian Super League 2020: Jamshedpur FC rope in goalkeeper Pawan Kumar

Goalkeeper Pawan Kumar has been roped in by Jamshedpur FC in a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The appointment means that the 30-year-old footballer from Gurdaspur will remain at the club untill the end of 2022 season.

"Jamshedpur FC signed highly experienced goalkeeper Pawan Kumar as it continued its string of squad announcements for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21," Jamshedpur FC said in an official statement.

Ecstatic to sign the deal with Jameshedpur FC, Pawan said that he really wanted to be a part of the club after looking at their growth in the last three seasons, adding that he is eagerly looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I am delighted to have joined Jamshedpur. Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had an ambition to be at the Furnace – it’s like a dream come true. It’s a huge challenge for me as I know we want to qualify for the ISL play-offs in our quest to become champions of India," the goalkeeper said.

Pawan's signing will bring required experience and proficiency to the Jamshedpur squad as he has regularly featured in the ISL and I-League in the last eight years.

The goalkeeper began his professional football career with Salgaocar in 2012 before having spells with Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and on-loan spell with Mumbai FC in 2016.

Most recently, he appeared for NorthEast United, making a total of 18 appearances with 46 saves and 6 clean sheets over his two season with the club.

Pawan also played a crucial role in leading NorthEast United to their first-ever play-off berth in the 2018-19 season of the ISL.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin in November and take place behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic