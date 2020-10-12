Indian Super League 2020: Mumbai City FC rope in Sergio Lobera as head coach

Mumbai City FC have roped in Spain's Sergio Lobera as their new head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Welcoming Lobera on board, Mumbai City FC co-owner Bimal Parekh stated that the Spaniard is a great coach with a winning pedigree and possesses the skills and qualities needed to take the team forward.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sergio to Mumbai. He is fantastic coach with a winning pedigree and we are confident that he has all the skills and qualities to take this team to the next level. He has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Super Cup and his winning mentality will help us to compete at the very top," the club's official statement quoted Parekh as saying.

Though Lobera has enjoyed his time in the ISL so far, he has much more to achieve which he believes is possible with the Islanders.

Reflecting on his appointment, Lobera stated,“I am absolutely delighted to join Mumbai City FC. I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners and management to be very competitive next season. I think the Islanders have huge potential and I’m looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible."

Lobera will work alongside new assistant coach Jesus Tato and fitness and conditioning coach, Manuel Sayabera who both have joined Mumbai City recently from FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Juan Maria Cruz-- who has also worked with Sergio at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan-- has also joined the coaching staff of Mumbai City as goalkeeping coach.

It is to be noted that the Spaniard will come into the Mumbai City FC on the back of experience of coaching in various leagues around the world in a career spanning almost 25 years.

Lobero, who has managed clubs in Spain, Morocco and in India, has also served as assistant manager of FC Barcelona in 2012 besides most recently serving as the head coach of FC Goa and guiding them to the Super Cup glory in 2019.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin in November and take place behind closed doors across three venues in Goa in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.