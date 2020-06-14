हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha FC

Indian Super League: Odisha FC sign defender Kamalpreet Singh in two-year deal

Odisha FC have announced the signing of defender Kamalpreet Singh in a two-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Image Credits: Twitter/@OdishaFC

Odiha FC took to their official Twitter handle and confirmed the news of Kamalpreet's signing.

"Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Indian defender Kamalpreet Singh for a period of two years, ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague," the club tweeted.

Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma said that Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team and that he would compete with Shubham Sarangi for the right back spot.

"Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defense. He is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive RB. He will compete with Shubham for the right back spot which is good for the club," Rohan said.

Ecstatic to join Odisha FC, Kamalpreet said that he is looking forward to be a part of the club and win silverwear for them.

"Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too. I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters, and I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game," the defender said.

Kamalpreet played a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first-ever I-League title victory in 2017-18 season.

Subsequently,the Punjab-born defender appeared for Kolkata-based franchise East Bengal for two seasons.

The 22-year-old fullback has also played for India in the age-group competitions.

Odisha FCKamalpreet SinghISLIndian Super Leaguefootball
