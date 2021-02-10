हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Match Details, Playing XI, When and where to watch CFC vs JFC

ISL 2020-21: CFC vs JFC Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch. Jamshedpur are just one spot above Chennaiyin in the table with 18 points. They have won just one out of the last five games played. Whichever side wins here would climb to the sixth position.

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Match Details, Playing XI, When and where to watch CFC vs JFC
Credit: Twitter

Chennaiyin FC will clash with Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing ISL 2020-21 on Wednesday. Both teams have been struggling off late, slipping down the rankings in the table. The last time Chennaiyin won a game was way back last month when they defeated Odisha. Since then, they have lost two matches while drawing three others. Currently, they are at the eighth spot with 17 points. 

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are just one spot above their next opponents in the table with 18 points. They have won just one out of the last five games played. Whichever side wins here would climb to the sixth position. 

In their last encounter, Chennaiyin had the upper hand as they won the contest 2-1. They would certainly try to go for another win here. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. 

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 start?  

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (February 9).  

Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 be played?  

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 will be played at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.  

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?    

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.  

How to watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?  

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website and on FanCode. 

ISL 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves 

ISL 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Boris Singh Thangjam, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis 

