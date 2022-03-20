ISL 2022 Final, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

The winner of the Indian Super League 2021-22 will be decided today as Kerala Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC in the final on Sunday (March 20). Kerala Blasters are no new comers to the final of ISL as this will be their 3rd time competing for the title. Whereas Hyderabad FC would be a little nervous as this is their first ISL final.

Kerala Blasters despite reaching the final twice, have never won the trophy. They will look to bring the trophy this time as they've waiting for that ISL trophy for a long time.

Hyderabad qualified beating ATK Mohun Bagan, who are the opponents Kerala Blasters have lost the title to twice, that will give Hyderabad FC a boost in confidence and self-belief going into the final.

Here are the details of where you can watch the ISL 2022 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters:

When is the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played on 20 March 2022.

What time will the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters start?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 7.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the JLN Stadium in Margao Goa, also known as the Fatorda Stadium.

Where can I watch the ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters in India?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3. It can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.