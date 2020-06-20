ISL: Bengaluru FC rope in striker Cleiton Silva on one-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Bengaluru FC has signed versatile Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva on a one-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The development means the 33-year-old all-time leading scorer of the Thai League 1 has become Bengaluru FC's first new foreign signing of the season.

"Bengaluru FC have signed versatile Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva on a one-year deal with the club having the option to extend it by another year, the Blues announced on Saturday," the club said in an official statement.

Ecstatic to sign the deal, the Brazilian said that he wants to be a champion and believes that Benguluru FC club could help him achieve that goal.

“I’ve signed with Bengaluru FC because I want to be a champion and this is a club that is always after titles. I have that opportunity once again at BFC. I want to make the club and its fans happy. I have been following the club for some time now, because we were in talks a while ago. And I liked what I saw. I am looking forward to making my way to Bengaluru and am excited to meet my new teammates, the fans and embrace the city,” Silva said.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, said that Silva has a proven track-record in scoring goals and this is the area which Bengalaru FC wanted to strengthen.

“Cleiton has a proven track-record when it comes to scoring and this is an area we needed to strengthen on the squad. The goals aside, he even has an eye for a quality final pass and we’re looking forward to working with him," he said.

Silva began his career with Brazilian side Madureira before moving to Thailand, where he played for Muangthong United and Suphanburi.

Silva, who also had stints in Mexico and China, was the first foreign player to touch the 100-goal mark in Thailand. He also finished as the top scorer of the Thai League 1 for two seasons.

Silva's biggest success came at Muangthong, where he notched up 57 goals in 79 appearances besides also winning three major trophies in as many seasons with the team.