ISL

ISL: Chennaiyin FC, forward Nerijus Valskis part ways

In his debut season in ISL in India, the 33-year-old impressed by scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC has announced that it has parted ways with forward Nerijus Valskis ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the tournament.

Chennaiyin FC took to their official Twitter handle to thank Valskis for his time at the club and wished the striker luck for his future endeavours.

"Chennaiyin FC would like to thank @NValskisfor his time at the club and wish him well for the future," the club tweeted.

The club further lauded Valskis, saying that the last season of the ISL would have been incomplete without his goal-scoring record and Golden Boot.

"The 2019-20 @IndSuperLeague season would have been incomplete without his incredible goal-scoring record and the much-deserved Golden Boot.#AattamReloaded," Chennaiyin wrote along with a picture of Valskis holding the Golden Boot trophy.

In his debut season in ISL in India, the 33-year-old impressed by scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC.

Valskis also made six assists in Chennaiyin FC's remarkable run to the final of the competition last year.

ISLIndian Super LeagueChennaiyin FCNerijus Valskisfootball
Andrea Pirlo replaces Maurizio Sarri as Juventus new head coach

