ISL: FC Goa sign winger Jorge Ortiz on two-year deal

FC Goa have announced the signing of winger-cum-forward Jorge Ortiz on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Issuing an official statement,FC Goa said that Ortiz has penned a permanent contract with the club that will keep him as a Gaur untill the summer of 2022.

Ecstatic to sign the deal with the club, Ortiz said that he is eagerly looking forward to meet his new teammates and commit his future to FC Goa.

“I’m really happy and eager to start and to meet my new teammates.The league is very competitive and this is a brilliant club. I have seen games of FC Goa play and found them to be playing at a very high level. I spoke to the coach, and other officials and I had no doubt that this was the place I would like to commit my future to,"FC Goa quoated the winger as saying.

FC Goa’s Director of Football Ravi Puskur, on the other hand, welcomed Jorge on board, saying that the 28-year-old represents the kind of talent the club always wants to bring to their team.

“He was someone we had identified as a possible target in the early stages of the window and we’re glad that we’ve been able to get this over the line despite huge interest for the player from the higher divisions in Spain," Puskur said.

Puskur further said Jorge possesses all the qualities that will give the team's attack an added dimension.

“Jorge’s qualities as a player and versatility to play anywhere in the front 4 will give the team an added dimension to our attack. With a great turn of speed and a natural eye for goal, we’re sure he’ll relish lining up with the rest of the players we have in our attack," he added.

The former Atletico Madrid B star has the experience of playing for a number of teams namely Madridejos, Villarrobledo, Albacete B, Internacional Madrid, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Oviedo and Cultural Leonesa.

In the 2019-20 season, Jorge smashed eight goals and three assists for Atletico Baleares to guide the side to top position in the Spanish Segunda Division – Group 1.