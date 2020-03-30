ISL: Midfielder Erik Paartalu extends contract with Bengaluru FC till 2022

At a time when all the sporting activies across the globe are at halt, Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu has signed a new two-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Bengaluru FC that will keep him with the club until the end of 2021-22 season.

Ecstatic to sign the agreement, the midfielder stated that the club's desire to compete and win titles played a significant role in his decision to extend his stay for another two seasons.

“Bengaluru has held a special place in my heart for the past three years. Every time I leave the city, I am somehow drawn back to it, whether it’s the football, the fans or the way of life. And I’ve decided to continue the journey for two more years at least," the ISL official statement quoted Paartalu as saying.

“On the football front, the motivation from within the club to win titles and to be the best in the country cannot be matched by any other club. With that said, my decision was an easy one, once I had time to reflect. The players and staff were also a big factor in continuing what’s been a beautiful love story," the midfielder, who has returned to his home in Australia amid COVID-19 lockdown, stated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru CEO Mandar Tamhane said that the Australian has been a crucial part of the ISL franchise for the last three season and, therfore, the decision to hand him a new deal was not at all a tough one.

In his three season at the club, Paartalu has made a total of 48 appearances for Bengaluru FC and scored seven goals for them. He has clinch the ISL and the Super League title with the Bengaluru-based club.