ISL: Odisha FC rope in Gerald Peyton as assistant coach

Odisha FC have roped in former Irish footballer Gerald Peyton as their new assistant coach in a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The ISL club took to its official Twitter handle to confirm Peyton's appointment in the Bhubaneshwar-based side ahead of the seventh edition of the league.

"Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Gerald Peyton as Assistant Coach of the team ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague. He joined the Bhubaneswar-based side on a two-year deal on Friday," the tweet said.

Reflecting on his appointment, Gerald said that he is eagerly looking forward to work with all the staff members and players in India and guide the team to greater heights.

"I am looking forward to working in India with my friend and colleague Stuart Baxter along with all the staff and players. Together we aim to build a successful project at Odisha FC that will leave a legacy for all of Odisha for years to come," Gerald stated.

Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma, on the other hand, said that Gerald's 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys at Odisha FC.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Coach Gerry's caliber helping us out this year. His 15 years of experience at Arsenal will give a great lift to the boys, particularly our goalkeepers. He is someone who can help us achieve excellence on and off the pitch," Sharma said.

Fondly regarded as Gerry, Gerald has featured for various reputed clubs like West Ham United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Fulham.

The former goalkeeper has also served as as a member of numerous coaching teams including Arsenal and Fulham.

Before joining Odisha FC, Gerald was serving as the assistant manager of Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse.