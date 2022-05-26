हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp bags Premier League Manager of the year award with Liverpool despite Manchester City's title win

German coach Jurgen Klopp has won the award twice in his career now after the 2019/20 title winning season with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp bags Premier League Manager of the year award with Liverpool despite Manchester City&#039;s title win
Source: Twitter

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the Premier League 2021/22 Manager of the Season award despite Manchester City winning the league managed by Pep Guardiola. Klopp's team got very close to winning the title as City and Liverpool once again had one of the best title races in the history of the Premier League.

The Reds were 14 points behind Man City in January but won 16 and drew two of their remaining matches to finish on 92 points, losing fewer matches, two, than any other team across the campaign.

Indeed, in beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Sunday, Liverpool went the entire season unbeaten at home, doing so for a joint-record fifth time in the Premier League.

German coach Jurgen Klopp has won the award twice in his career now after the 2019/20 title winning season with Liverpool.

The 54-year-old won after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide who would top a five-man shortlist.

The German will now hope to end the campaign on a high when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday with a chance to claim a treble, adding to their EFL Cup and FA Cup wins this season. 

With ANI inputs

