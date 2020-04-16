Juventus' Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi recover from coronavirus

Juventus' defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi have both been recovered from the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the world and was termed 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Confirming the news, Juventus issued an official statement wherein they informed that Rugani and Matuidi underwent a double check test for COVID-19 which came out to be negative.

"Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19. The tests came back with negative results," Juventus said.

The Italian club further confirmed that the two players are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.

"The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime," the statement added.

Besides the duo, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana were earlier also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that has brought the world to a standstill.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 20,63,000 people in the world and claimed the lives of more than 137,000 persons globally.

In Italy, the pandemic has affected more than 1,65,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 21,600 persons.