Juventus forward Paulo Dybala recovers from coronavirus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, who was diagnosed with deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in March, has now recovered from the novel virus.

Earlier in March, the 26-year-old footballer had taken to his official Twitter handle and informed his followers that both he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini, who is an Argentine singer, had been tested positive for the COVID-19.

Following the same, Dybala was reportedly also tested positive in four results in six weeks.

However, Juventus now confirmed that Dybala underwent a double check for coronavirus, which came back with negative results.

"Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime," the Serie A champion said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Dybala also took to social media and confirmed that he has recovered from the pandemic.

"Many people talked in the past weeks...but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!" he tweeted.

Dybala was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his fellow Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi were also tested positive for the novel virus.

On a related note, Serie A teams made a return to individual training on Monday in their bid to resume the season amid coronavirus, with Juventus also recalling their 10 overseas players.