Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo names two 'exciting players' from new generation who might be future stars

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be remembered as one of the stalwarts of football, who worked hard to be the best in the business and gave his all to the team he represented.

LiveScore, the global sports media business and one of the world's leading real-time sports updates providers, on Monday announced Ronaldo as its Official Global Brand Ambassador.

The groundbreaking deal will see the world's most famous footballer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo unite with LiveScore as the brand continues its rapid evolution as a major global sports media force.

Launching ahead of the upcoming European Championship this summer, the relationship will span at least two domestic football seasons and next year's World Cup.

Ronaldo, speaking at his unveiling as LiveScore's Official Global Brand Ambassador, said; "I hope that I will be remembered as one of the great players, someone that worked hard, that always did his best to help his team and will be part of the history of the game."

What do you make of our new signing? Cristiano Ronaldo is the new ! #CristianoRonaldoSigns pic.twitter.com/yWhkYGJFaB — LiveScore (@livescore) May 17, 2021

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who recently scored his 100th goal for Juventus, had no hesitation in naming two players who according to him might rule the football world in the near future.

"It is hard to choose just one player to say this one will be the best, but I think it is exciting to see this new generation of young players, like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who are coming through," said the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo highlighted that to be labelled as a great player one must ensure he plays the game consistently well with a sheer amount of hard work.

"Some players can have one or two great seasons, the really great players are the ones that keep doing it season after season, and that is not so easy to do. It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of commitment," said Ronaldo.