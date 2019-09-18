Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world: Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world.

"It feels like he`s been at Real Madrid for 25 years! We saw him against Levante and it`s scary - he`s one of the most underrated players in the world.," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

Benzema scored twice against Levante to help his side register a 3-2 win during their La Liga clash on September 14. Tuchel also termed the Frenchman as `top class` saying that Benzema has a lot of qualities.

"He`s top class and very difficult to defend against because he doesn`t only play as a number nine. He goes wide, he goes everywhere. He has a lot of quality and crosses well, he`s good at headers... what more can I say?" he said.

PSG will compete against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on September 19.