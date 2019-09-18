close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA champions League

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world: Thomas Tuchel

Benzema scored twice against Levante to help his side register a 3-2 win during their La Liga clash on September 14. 

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world: Thomas Tuchel
Images Credits: Twitter/@realmadrid

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated players in the world.

"It feels like he`s been at Real Madrid for 25 years! We saw him against Levante and it`s scary - he`s one of the most underrated players in the world.," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

Benzema scored twice against Levante to help his side register a 3-2 win during their La Liga clash on September 14. Tuchel also termed the Frenchman as `top class` saying that Benzema has a lot of qualities.

"He`s top class and very difficult to defend against because he doesn`t only play as a number nine. He goes wide, he goes everywhere. He has a lot of quality and crosses well, he`s good at headers... what more can I say?" he said.

PSG will compete against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on September 19. 

Tags:
UEFA champions LeagueKarim BenzemaThomas TuchelReal MadridLevante
Next
Story

Jurgen Klopp rues wasteful Liverpool after title defence begins with Napoli defeat

Must Watch

PT3M1S

5W1H: PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 & 35A, says Amit Shah