Following the online circulation of reports suggesting Kylian Mbappe's potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming summer transfer window, Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed the Gunners' interest in signing the French forward. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's fixture against Burnley, Arteta stated that they must be contenders should a player of Mbappe's caliber become available. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that the 25-year-old is more likely to join Real Madrid following the conclusion of the current Ligue 1 season.

"When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation. But, as you said, it looks like it will go a different way," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying.

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe is to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season. The report added that the youngster would join the Spanish giants and fulfil his dream of featuring for the Galacticos after leaving the Paris-based club.

When asked about their upcoming Premier League (PL) fixture, he said that it's always difficult to beat Burnley. He showered praise on their opponents and said that they are "extremely well coached".

"It's the most important part of the season and we know that every fixture is going to play a significant role in what we want to achieve. Burnley is the most important one at the moment, a team that is extremely difficult to beat. You look at the results and how teams have drawn or beaten them and it's been through very small margins. They're extremely well coached, a team that is very competitive so we know that we have a very tough match on Saturday and that's the only focus for us - to continue to play with the same energy and enthusiasm and play the game, compete in the game in the best way possible and the rest will come," Arteta said.

In their previous five matches, the Gunners have lost just one match against Liverpool and clinched four consecutive wins. In their previous PL fixture, Arteta's side thrashed West Ham United by 6-0. Arsenal will square off against Burnley on Saturday at the Turf Moore Stadium.