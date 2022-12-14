Kylian Mbappe’s France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal LIVE Streaming: How to watch FRA vs MOR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams.

Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals. No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far.

It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet. “I was asked if we can win the World Cup and I said, ‘Why not? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams,’” said Walid Regragui, Morocco's French-born coach. "European countries are used to winning the World Cup and we have played top sides, we have not had an easy run. Anyone playing us is going to be afraid of us now.”

Ahead of the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco will be played on Thursday – 15 December at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between France vs Morocco Predicted 11

France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal