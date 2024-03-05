PSG faced a resilient Sociedad side in Paris, where Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola secured a two-goal advantage at Parc des Princes. Despite their recent struggles, PSG have a chance to progress to the quarterfinals, having faced difficulties in the round of 16 historically. They are currently enduring a poor run of form, with three consecutive defeats since their victory against RCD Mallorca and only one win in their last nine matches across all competitions. Their struggles extend to their home form, having gone seven games without a win at Parc des Princes since November. However, PSG remains unbeaten in a lengthy streak across all competitions, with their last loss dating back to a group stage defeat against Milan.

The focus remains on Kylian Mbappe, especially after his controversial substitution in the recent 0-0 draw against Monaco. PSG's track record in Champions League knockout games has been mixed, having advanced from only five of their last nine encounters. Additionally, they have struggled to keep clean sheets in away games against Spanish sides, conceding in all 12 of their previous encounters.

