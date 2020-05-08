हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
La Liga

La Liga knocks down talk of June 20 restart

All organised soccer in Spain was suspended in March, along with most leagues and sporting competitions around the world due to coronavirus.

La Liga knocks down talk of June 20 restart

 La Liga has refused to confirm Leganes coach Javier Aguirre`s announcement that the Spanish soccer season will re-start on June 20 after being halted for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are no confirmed dates to return to competition," a La Liga spokesman told on Thursday.

"We will begin training sessions and then wait for the government`s decision about the established dates. Our intention is to return to competition in June as long as the government decides it is ok to do so."

Speaking to Mexican website Marca Claro earlier on Thursday, Aguirre said he had been given details of when the campaign would start again and had been informed the season would conclude before the end of July.

"We now have a start date for the league, we begin on June 20 and finish officially on July 26. We will play 11 rounds of matches on Saturdays and Sundays and Wednesdays and Thursdays," said Aguirre, whose Leganes side are 19th in the standings.

"La Liga has just told me this officially and I`m very happy that we now have our training programme scheduled."

All organised soccer in Spain was suspended in March, along with most leagues and sporting competitions around the world.

Clubs in Spain`s top two divisions held obligatory testing for players on Wednesday and many teams including champions and leaders Barcelona and Leganes, who are 19th in the table, are due to begin individual training on Friday.

Germany`s Bundesliga announced on Thursday that it will resume action on May 16, making it the first of Europe`s top five leagues to resume action.

