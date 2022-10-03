LaLiga: ElClasico October date out! Check Livestreaming details of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, When and where to watch in India?

One of the biggest rivalries in football will once again face each in the LaLiga 2022-23 season as Real Madrid are set to face FC Barcelona in the month of October, which is full of footballing action. Since Xavi's arrival, Barcelona have somehow found their mojo of being one of the best in Europe once again and are currently the LaLiga leaders after Real Madrid's recent draw against Osasuna. Both teams will play two matches ahead the Elclasico, 1 UEFA Champions League fixture and 1 LaLiga fixture. Good news for Real Madrid fans is that Karim Benzema is back with full fitness after missing out his international games for France during September but their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is still doubtful for the blockbuster clash.

FC Barcelona on the other hand have no major player injury concerns and their star signing Robert Lewandowski has also settled well in the team's playing style picking up the pace after a slow start to his season. Moreover, Barcelona are on top of the table of LaLiga after almost 2 years of gap which justifies the trouble they were in and how the Spaniard Xavi has helped them progress day by day.

Checkout the livestream details of the LaLiga 2022-23 El Clasico below...

When is the El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played on Sunday (October 16) as per IST.

Where is the El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Barcelona are leading in all La Liga stats this season:



- Leaders: Barcelona



- Most goals scored: Barcelona (19)



- Fewest goals conceded: Barcelona (1)



- Top scorer: Lewandowski (9)



- Top assisters: Ansu and Balde (3)



- Most clean sheets: Ter Stegen (6) pic.twitter.com/PvHeoOfOLi — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 2, 2022

What time is the El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played at 7:45 PM (IST).

Where can I livestream the El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona can be livestream on Voot app.

Channels to watch El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The El Clasico FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be watched on Sports 18.