हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jamie Vardy

Leicesters' Vardy expected to return for Aston Villa League Cup semifinal

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers expects Jamie Vardy to feature in League Cup's semi final's second leg held at Aston Villa.

Leicesters&#039; Vardy expected to return for Aston Villa League Cup semifinal
Pic Courtesy: twitter/@vardy7

 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects striker Jamie Vardy to feature in Tuesday`s League Cup semi-final, the second leg at Aston Villa despite some concerns about his fitness. Vardy, who has scored 17 goals to fire Leicester into third place in the Premier League this season, injured his glute in a 4-1 home win over West Ham United last week.

It was feared Vardy would be out for several weeks but Rogers said the forward will be involved at Villa Park after Leicester were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. "He`s in the squad. He`s worked very hard since his injury last midweek," Rodgers told a news conference on Monday.

"We`ll give him another full day and see how he is tomorrow before we decide whether he starts or comes off the bench. He`ll certainly have a part to play. I think if you ask me if he`s 100%, he maybe 80% but I`d rather have an 80% Jamie Vardy with what he gives the team and the threat. He`s come through the last two days on the field very well and I`m very confident he`ll be involved.".

Rodgers, who won two Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his stint at Celtic, is hoping to guide Leicester to their first cup final in 20 years.

"It`s a wonderful opportunity for us," he added. "We`ve just got to stay calm. There`s lots of emotion around these games but you have to play with emotion and calmness and not overthink it. "It would be something tangible to show how hard the players have worked."

Tags:
Jamie VardyLeicester CityFA CupEnglish Premier League
Next
Story

Napoli stuns Juventus in Serie A as Maurizio Sarri returns to his former club

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Shaheen, Sharjeel is the biggest issue in Delhi Election 2020