हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ligue 1

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe on target again as Paris St Germain crush Montpellier

Mbappe, 20, who scored PSG's final goal of the clasht, has netted out 20 league goals in a single season.

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe on target again as Paris St Germain crush Montpellier
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe scored his 20th goal in 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season, as French champions Paris St Germain thrashed Montpellier 5-1 at the Parc des Princes on Thursday to go 15 points clear at the top.

PSG now have 65 points after the rescheduled week 17 match and a game in hand over second-placed Lille on 50.

It is the first time the 20-year-old France striker, who scored PSG's final goal of the clash right-footed from the left of the box in the 79th minute, has netted 20 league goals in a single season. 

Full back Layvin Kurzawa had opened the scoring for the runaway leaders, with a 13th-minute header but Florent Mollet equalised in the 31st for the sixth-placed visitors when he fired into the top right corner from a free kick.

Angel Di Maria made it 2-1 from another free kick on the stroke of halftime before a sudden rush of goals in a six-minute spell after the break.

Christopher Nkunku scored in the 73rd with a header off a corner and PSG went 4-1 up after an own goal by Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton, who deflected in a shot from Mbappe.

The PSG striker made sure his name was on the scoresheet with the home side's fifth a minute later. 

Tags:
Ligue 1footballKylian MbappeParis St GermainMontpellierLille FC
Next
Story

Manchester United primed to dent Liverpool EPL title bid

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Morning ZEE: Watch Top news of the hour, 21 February 2019