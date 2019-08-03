close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi banned from international football for three months

The Barcelona forward was also fined 50,000 US dollars by South American football governing body CONMEBOL on Friday.  

Lionel Messi banned from international football for three months

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been given a three-month ban from international football for his claim that the Copa America in Brazil was influenced by corruption.

The Barcelona forward was also fined 50,000 US dollars by South American football governing body CONMEBOL on Friday.

The ruling means Messi will miss Argentina`s friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October. Messi has seven days to appeal the decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

The five-time Ballon d`Or winner made the allegations after being sent off for an altercation with Gary Medel in Argentina`s 2-1 defeat of Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff last month.

After the match Messi said: "We don`t have to be part of this corruption. They [referees] have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament." Messi also said the competition was "set up" for eventual champions Brazil to win.

The 32-year-old had already been suspended for one competitive match and fined 1,500 US dollars for his comments and the red card.

"It`s unacceptable that there have been unfounded accusations that misrepresent the truth and put to judgement the integrity of Copa America," a CONMEBOL statement read.

"The accusations represent a lack of respect for the competition, all the players involved and the hundreds of professionals of CONMEBOL."
 

Tags:
Lionel MessiCopa AmericaBallon D`OrArgentinafootball
Next
Story

Sheffield United sign Oli McBurnie from Swansea City in a club-record deal

Must Watch

PT31M28S

Morning Zee: Watch top news stories of the day, Aug 3rd, 2019