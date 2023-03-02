ElClasico LIVE Streaming, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: When and Where To Watch RMA Vs BAR Copa del Rey Semifinal Match In India?

ElClasico: One of the biggest rivalries in football, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona is set to take place in Santiago Bernabeu on Friday (March 3) in the Copa del Rey semifinal match. The two giants will face each other thrice within 33 days twice in Copa del Rey and once in La Liga. Xavi's side are out of their European competition (UEFA Europa League) whereas Real Madrid are still fighting for another title in the UEFA Champions League. The fight for the domestic league is on with the Blaugrana leading the charts eight points clear off the Los Blancos. Barcelona's recent losses against Manchester United could play a huge role in their morale but they are facing Real Madrid so surely the intensity will be there.

Real Madrid are coming into this fixture with a 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga after a stunning victory over Liverpool in the Champions League (2-5).

"We may have beaten them in the Super Cup, but this is Madrid. I have to be honest. But I also think we can hurt them and I expect a very even tie overall. The message to the fans is that we remain in an ideal, privileged situation to win two more trophies. We are in the Copa semi-final and are leaders in the league. We know things can go wrong, but we are here to try to avoid that from happening," said FC Barcelona coach Xavi before the blockbuster clash. (READ: 'Kind Of Corruption Ronaldo Faced': Real Madrid Fans Angry As Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Award Ahead Of Karim Benzema, Check Reactions Here)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey match below

When is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played on Friday (March 3) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona?

The Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona will not be telecasted live in India.

Today is another El Clasico in Bernabeu.

How can I live stream the Copa del Rey match Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the Copa del Rey matches in India. The first semi-final will see Osasuna face Athletic Club on March 2 before the El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on March 3.