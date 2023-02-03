Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Saudi Arabia Pro League in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al-Fateh on Friday (February 3) in their Saudi Pro League fixture. The Portuguese icon is set to make his second appearance for the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo has scored two goals in Saudi following the friendly clash against PSG but is yet to find a goal in a Al-Nassr jersey. Last week in the Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo and co faced defeated and were knocked out of the tournament losing 3-1 to Al-Ittihad. Al-Fateh are currently sixth in the league whereas Al-Nassr are leading the Saudi top-flight.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh will take place on Friday, February 3rd.

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo managed to win all this in a single year is absolutely crazy.



Head up king @Cristiano...forever pic.twitter.com/AvZNv6EgOY — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 2, 2023

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Fateh will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC.