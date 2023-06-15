Lionel Messi’s Argentina Vs Australia, International Friendly: When And Where To Watch LIVE In India, Check Predicted 11 HERE

Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates are expected to draw almost 70,000 fans to Beijing Worker’s Stadium for an exhibition against Australia. With tickets starting at around $80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations. Fans have flocked to all opportunities to see the Argentine star since the team arrived in China, with large crowds angling for photographs and chanting his name.

Messi’s move to “continue my path” in Miami last week made global headlines after he turned down extremely lucrative offers from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in favor of Major League Soccer. He said that after winning the World Cup, it was his time to go the United States and “live football in another way.”

Before then, he’s with the Argentina squad that is scheduled to play Australia in the Chinese capital and take on Indonesia in Jakarta four days later. Australia coach Graham Arnold said he was looking forward to giving a selection of young players some valuable experience.

“There’s no better team to test yourself against than he best in the world,” Arnold said in an interview for Chinese TV. “It’s going to be great for the players — not only the players, but for everyone here in China and back in Australia — to see Lionel Messi play.

“He’s such a wonderful player and obviously best in the world. To have those privileges to test yourself against him, it’s important.”

Messi led Argentina to a 2-1 win over the Australians in the Round of 16 at the World Cup last year in Qatar. For the Socceroos, though, this rematch is not about revenge for a defeat but more the journey to the next Asian Cup, at Qatar in January, and beyond.

Australia, which joined the Asian Football Confederation in 2006 and won the regional title on home soil in 2015, will take on India, Syria and Uzbekistan at the Asian Cup.

When will Argentina vs Australia international friendly match take place?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will take place on Thursday, June 15.

Where will Argentina vs Australia international friendly match take place?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will be held at the Worker’s Stadium in Beijing.

What time will Argentina vs Australia international friendly match start?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will kick-off at 5.30pm IST.

Which TV Channels will broadcast the Argentina vs Australia international friendly match in India?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

How can I watch livestream of Argentina vs Australia international friendly match in India?

The Argentina vs Australia international friendly match will be available for livestreaming on VUSport app for Android and iOS in India.

Argentina vs Australia international friendly match Predicted 11

Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Simeone, Garnacho

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello