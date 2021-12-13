Lionel Messi’s PSG cruise past Monaco after Kylian Mbappe double strike

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice as they defeated his former side Monaco 2-0 in Sunday’s (December 12) Ligue 1 clash in spite of Neymar’s absence from the side. It was Mbappe that made the difference at the Parc des Princes, with his game-winning brace.

Both of his goals came in the first half, with the initial strike coming from the penalty spot after just 12 minutes and his second right on half time, with Lionel Messi claiming an assist. Sofiane Diop had an early chance to stun the hosts after just three minutes when he powered into the penalty area only to send his shot straight into the left post.

PSG would heed this early warning, taking care to operate more securely in defence, and in the ninth minute it was VAR who would give them their break. A melee inside the penalty area occurred from a corner which was initially waved away by the official, yet the technology would intervene and suggest Benoit Bastien go and check the footage on the pitchside monitor.

Monaco then had a penalty shout of their own turned down in the 23rd minute, with Wissam Ben Yedder appearing to be brought to ground inside the box, only for the referee to ignore the calls.

Mbappe’s second goal was a result of link-up between himself and Messi, with the final pass from the Argentine skipper a thing of beauty. It put the French World Cup winner through on goal and he slotted the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner, with his composure never in doubt.

The second half saw Messi fire a number of shots towards the Monaco goal, rarely troubling the goalkeeper, and Mbappe was denied his hat-trick when Pochettino took him off after 88 minutes.

Eighth-placed Monaco can take some comfort from the fact they created chances against the champions elect, but it was a very routine evening on the whole for the Parisian club, who stretched their lead over Marseille to 13 points.

