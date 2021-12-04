Lionel Messi shows off all his seven Ballon d'Or's with family- WATCH

A lot of comments from former and active footballers have been trending on Twitter on the topic of Lionel Messi winning his seventh Ballon d'Or. Names like Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) , Patrice Evra (Manchester United) and many more shared their views, Evra even called the award "Fraud" and here's how Lionel Messi has reacted to all the comments.

Messi posted a picture with his family showing off all of his seven golden balls. In picture you'll Lionel Messi with wife Antonela and kids Mateo, Ciro, Thiago.

Lionel Messi celebrating his 7 Ballon d’Ors with his family pic.twitter.com/VXVRVmn3Wq — 30 (@Messi30Era) December 4, 2021

Lionel Messi's father also posted a picture of the star in-front of Eiffel Tower with a caption " blah blah blah..... continue" after a number of footballers commmenting and voting for Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to lift the trophy in 2021 after Messi's announcement.