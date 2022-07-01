Lionel Messi to follow Neymar's footsteps, may leave PSG: Reports

Lionel Messi can part ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after just one season with the French club following his close friend Neymar Jr. who is up for sale by the French champions, as per reports. The seven-time Ballon d'Or holder joined the French capital from Barcelona in the last summer window. According to a Spanish journalist, PSG are looking to change their style of play in the upcoming season, which can result in Neymar and Messi leaving the club.

Messi signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. The 35-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes. During his time at the club, Messi has scored 11 goals across all competitions.

Pochettino along with the long list of managers that have lead the club in recent years was expected to win the Champions League but he failed in front of a mighty Real Madrid squad led by Carlo Ancelotti in the last 16. However, PSG did win the Ligue 1 title but with likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi up front, Pochettino was expected to deliver the UCL title.

Lionel Messi ligue 1 statics:



- 26 games

- 6 goals

- 14 asists



How do you think Messi was in the 2021/22 season?#Messi #Psg #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/GUoJiJkLKM — Footy X Home (@footyxhome) June 27, 2022

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 stage of the 2021-22 season was full of twists and turns. Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bottled a 2-0 lead against an experience Real Madrid side.

The thirteen-time European Champions made a comeback in the 2nd leg against PSG, beating them 3-2 on aggregate. The hosts were down to 2-0 aggregate in the first half but Karim Benzema's hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu knocked PSG out. Given PSG's performance in the UCL, fans were not happy at the Parc des Princes. Fans booed seven-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi and Brazilian star Neymar.

Notably, Messi was unable to display his magical skills in the previous season with PSG as Real Madrid thumped them out of the Champions League in the round of 16. Moreover, Messi scored just 6 goals for PSG in Ligue 1 in 27 appearances for the club. This is by far Messi's worst season in the last 10 years. Not to forget, he is the man with most golden balls.