Lionel Messi to leave PSG? Club says THIS to player for future: reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) want Lionel Messi to sign an extension till 2024.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
  • Lionel Messi signed a contract until 2023 with PSG
  • PSG want Messi to sign an extension until 2024

Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona in 2021 to join the French capital club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, his move to the Ligue 1 champions was not something he desired but the financial situation at the Camp Nou forced the Argentine to move away from the Spanish Giants. Messi signed a contract till 2023 with PSG, but now the club are interested to sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or holder until 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain have already told the player about their desire to keep him until 2024 and they are planning to offer him an extension soon. However, the little magician has told the club that he is not interested in making a decision about his future until the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi has told the club that he will make a decision on his future after the 2022 World Cup, as per Marca.

Messi signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. The 35-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes. Messi has scored 14 goals across all competitions. This was Messi's worst season in the last 10 years. Not to forget, he is the man with most golden balls (Ballon d'Or).

Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 stats so far:

- 26 games
- 6 goals
- 14 assists

Lionel Messi will be seen action with PSG on July 31st when the French champions take on Nantes in their French Super Cup fixture. The Ligue 1 will start a week after the Super Cup fixture of PSG. The club has already shared a video of Messi training ahead the season. Messi will be keen on making a statement this season following the criticism he received last season due to his performances.

