UEFA Champions League: Shocking! Lionel Messi's PSG Teammate Was Caught Drunk At Training Before Bayern Munich Clash

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) after they were beaten by Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Allianz Arena last Wednesday. In what comes as a shocking report for all football fans, there is a report suggesting that one the PSG footballers was drunk before the major clash against Bayern in the morning training session.

In a video entitled, "PSG: If people (and the Emir) knew what was going on...", created by journalist Romain Molina, he claimed that a player had come to training inebriated state. Shockingly, he also said that the player was even picked in the playing eleven against Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Out Frustration Of Loss At Al Nassr Teammates, Kicks Water Bottles)

"A player who was a starter at the Allianz Arena was drunk on Monday morning when he left the club at 6am, two days before the match," Molina claimed in his video.

After the game, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having a plan to shut down Messi and Mbappe and it seemed to work as Bayern's defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

"In the first game, we didn't do what we had spoken about before very well," Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN.

"There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win."

Swiss goalkeeper Sommer signed to stand in for the injured Manuel Neuer paid tribute to de Ligt, telling DAZN that he would reward the defender with a truck load of Swiss chocolate."

"I think we defended very well and, in the second half, were better at finding the space between the lines," Sommer said.

After the first leg, Kylian Mbappe warned his teammates to be healthy and get an ample amount of rest before the clash second leg against Bayern Munich. It is being speculated that the comment was aimed towards Nyemar who was spotted at a poker tournament. However, Mbappe made it clear that he was not taking a dig towards the Brazilian.