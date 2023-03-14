topStoriesenglish2583478
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Al Nassr vs Abha, LIVE Streaming Details: Indian Timings, Telecast Date, When and Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Match Online and on TV?

Checkout all the LIVE Streaming details of King Cup Of Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Abha quarterfinals match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are set to face Abha in their King Cup of Champions quarterfinal match on Tuesday (March 14) at the King Saud University Stadium. Ronaldo's side lost to Al Ittihad in their last match in the Saudi Pro League which has cost the top seat of the league table with the Portuguese star failing to score a goal for the second consecutive game. Abha on the other hand are sitting 12th in the Saudi top flight and have also lost their last game against Al Nassr 3-0 earlier. Al Nassr will bank on Ronaldo to get the job done and book their seat in the semifinals of the tournament.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo was seen frustrated when his team went down against Al-Ittihad. The 38-year-old was seen kicking a water bottle when fans around the stadium were taunting him with Lionel Messi chants. (Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated On Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr Star Responds To Venezuelan Influencer's Claim)

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of King Cup Of Champions, Al Nassr vs Abha match:

When is the King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha will take place on Tuesday, March 14. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Out Frustration Of Loss At Al Nassr Teammates, Kicks Water Bottles)

Where is the King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha will be played at King Saud University Stadium.

What time does the King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha will broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha?

The King Cup Of Champions quarterfinal match between Al Nassr vs Abha can be live-streamed on Sonyliv App and website in India.

