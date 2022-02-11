Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes Ligue 1 match: When and where to watch PSG vs REN?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint Germain will host French side Rennes in their Ligue 1 fixture on Satuday (February 11) 1:30 AM IST. PSG will look to extend their lead when they will face Rennes tonight. PSG are coming with a dominating 5-1 over Lille in which Lionel Messi got his first league goal for PSG.

Although PSG have a number of stars like Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi missing, but they will still look to give Rennes no easy picking in this fixture. Rennes are in desperate need for a win as their fight for the UCL spot in top-4 is still on. Rennes are currently 5th on the table with 37 points but have lost two back-to-back matches.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will be played at the Parc des France.

Where Can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will be played on Saturday (February 12) from 1:35 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.