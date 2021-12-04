Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-German vs Lens Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs LEN?

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Lens in the Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday (December 5). Lionel Messi's PSG will expect from him to show his 7-time Ballon d'Or winning-class. Brazilian superstar, Neymar will be out of action for 6-8weeks due to an ankle-injury in the last game. Messi provided all three-assists in PSG's last winner against Saint-Etienne 3-0. Lens are currently fifth on the table and will look to win this fixture so they can enter the top three spot.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be played on Sunday (December 5) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV.