football

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-German vs Lens Ligue 1 League match: When and where to watch PSG vs LEN?

Check the live stream and live telecast details of the Paris Saint-German vs Lens match in the Ligue 1 French League.

Source: Twitter

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Lens in the Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday (December 5). Lionel Messi's PSG will expect from him to show his 7-time Ballon d'Or winning-class. Brazilian superstar, Neymar will be out of action for 6-8weeks due to an ankle-injury in the last game. Messi provided all three-assists in PSG's last winner against Saint-Etienne 3-0. Lens are currently fifth on the table and will look to win this fixture so they can enter the top three spot.

Where is the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France.

Where Can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be played on Sunday (December 5) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German vs Lens in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-German and Lens will be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website. Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the streaming of the matches on Jio TV. 

Tags:
footballLionel MessiPSGlensParis Saint-GermainLigue 1
