Lionel Messi's PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs OM French Cup Match in India?

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel away from home to take on rivals Marseille (OM) in the last 16 tie of the Coupe de France tournament late Wednesday night. Marseille are coming into this fixture with a disappointing defeat against Nice in Ligue 1 whereas PSG beat Toulouse 2-1 in their previous fixture. Messi and co. showed no mercy in their previous French Cup clash as they defeated Pays de Cassel 7-0. Star forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss this fixture as he got injured in PSG's last match and is also ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Checkout the live streaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Marseille French Cup match below

Where can I watch the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will not be live telecast on TV in India. (READ: Lionel Messi Reveals When He Will Return 'Home' to Barcelona Amid PSG Contract Extension Saga)

Number 7 is vacant Kylian Mbappe



With Qatari owners set to bid for MUFC and blow their competitors away (@MikeKeegan_DM)



Could there be a potential dream signing at MUFC



CC: @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/iaKOXJBNMF — FIVE (@FIVEUK) February 7, 2023

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille French Cup match going to be played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played at Stade Velodrome.

When will the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played on Thursday (February 9) from 1:40 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille in India?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV.

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike

Marseille Predicted XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez