PSG VS NANTES

Lionel Messi's PSG Vs Nantes Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Saint Germain vs NAN Ligue 1 Match In India?

Checkout the livestreaming details of Lionel Messi's PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Lionel Messi's PSG will host FC Nantes on late Saturday night in their Ligue 1 fixture. The French champions currently have a eight-point lead but have some major injury concerns in their squad at the moment. Galtier's side have faced defeat against Lille OSC and Marseille in their previous fixture. Surely, they will eye to bounce back with a win in this match given the blockbuster clash against Bayern Munich coming up in the UEFA Champions League. Star forward Neymar is injured due to an ankle injury and will not play against Nantes as well as Bayern.

PSG fans will be hoping to see Mbappe and Messi on the scoresheet tonight. The French really need a confident win before heading into the second leg of the UCL against Munich trailing 1-0 on aggregate. (READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated On Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr Star Responds To Venezuelan Influencer's Claim)

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media. (READ: Lionel Messi Buys Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Each For All Players Of Argentina's World Cup Winning Squad)

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be played on Sunday (March 5) from 1:30 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Nantes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nantes will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Mbappe

Nantes: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollet, Ganago; Mohamed

