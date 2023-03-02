Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated On Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr Star Responds To Venezuelan Influencer's Claim

Al-Nassr's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was alleged of inviting Venezuela blogger "Georgilaya" to his room after she posted selfies with his teammates and himself. In reply, Ronaldo was left furious by Georgilaya's claim that he had invited her to his hotel room.

"When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos. I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened. It was consented on my part, but despite that I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo," she wrote on Instagram, as per The Sun.

Ronaldo is currently living in Saudi Arabia with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and family. He is a father of five and he recently came out denying the allegations of sexual relations with the Influencer. The model claimed that the incident took place on March 25 in 2022. (READ: Lionel Messi Buys Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.7 Crore Each For All Players Of Argentina's World Cup Winning Squad)

Coming to football, Ronaldo recently signed for Al-Nassr after parting ways with Premier League club Manchester United. He was named the Saudi Arabia Pro League player of the month for February. He scored eight goals and gave two assists. The five-time Ballon d'Or holder had a remarkable turnaround in terms of goal scoring, first he struggled for the couple of games for Al-Nassr but later bounced back with back-to-back hattricks.

Meet Vinicius Jr's Hot GF Maria Julia Mazalli: Know All About Real Madrid Star's Love Affair - In Pics

"I have watched several games of yours, you are really great and I knew that I will play with a group of great players. We will achieve great things together. The vision of what Al-Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring," said Ronaldo in his first press-conference.

"We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential," he added.