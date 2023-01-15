Lionel Messi's PSG vs Rennes Live Streaming: When and where to watch Paris Saint Germain vs REN Ligue 1 match in India?

World Champion Lionel Messi will once again enter a football pitch as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face Rennes in their Ligue 1 fixture late Sunday night at Roazhon Park. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returned after the World Cup break recently and scored for the French champs in their 2-0 win over Angers. The star trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is likely to be seen in action tonight since the international break.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi are back from their New Year holiday party and are likely to join the rest of the teammates for tonight's game. It will be interesting to see the on-field connection with Mbappe and Messi following the whole FIFA Disciplinary action taken against Argentina. (ElClasico LIVE streaming: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final when and where to watch in India?)

Checkout the livestreaming details of PSG vs Rennes here:

Where can I watch the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will live telecast on Viacom18 Media.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes Ligue 1 match going to be played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played at the Roazhon Park.

When will the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes played?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be played on Monday (January 16) from 1:15 AM (IST).

How can I live stream the Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Rennes in India?

The Ligue 1 League match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes will be live-streamed on Voot.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar