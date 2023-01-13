topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
SHAKIRA NEW SONG

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Shakira's new song aimed at Gerard Pique, Check here

A screenshot of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's comment on Shakira's diss track post for Pique is going viral on social media

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Shakira's new song aimed at Gerard Pique, Check here

Shakira and Gerard Pique's breakup became one of the hottest topics in town. In the Summer of 2022, Colombian pop star Shakira released a statement announcing her breakup with former Spain and FC Barcelona footballer Pique. In the latest update, a screenshot of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's comment on Shakira's diss track post for Pique (as called by the fans) is going viral on social media.

Checkout Shakira's post below...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BZRP (@bizarrap)

Here is the screenshot of Roccuzzo's comments...

In her latest track, the 'Waka Waka' singer made it all but clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old girlfriend of Pique as rumours remain those the two had started dating before the footballer and the singer-cum-songwriter had decided to go call it quits. “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira said in the song, originally sung in Spanish, as per GOAL.

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,” she reportedly said. “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

The ex-couple share two children Milan and Sasha. Recently, Milan joined Pique's Twitch live stream and the Colombian popstar did not like it. They dated for 11 years in 2022 they announced, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?