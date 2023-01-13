Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Shakira's new song aimed at Gerard Pique, Check here

Shakira and Gerard Pique's breakup became one of the hottest topics in town. In the Summer of 2022, Colombian pop star Shakira released a statement announcing her breakup with former Spain and FC Barcelona footballer Pique. In the latest update, a screenshot of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's comment on Shakira's diss track post for Pique (as called by the fans) is going viral on social media.

Checkout Shakira's post below...

Here is the screenshot of Roccuzzo's comments...

Leo Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo comments on Shakira's latest post on IG, which is a diss track on Gerard Piqué. pic.twitter.com/NfHOEMPTvW — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 12, 2023

In her latest track, the 'Waka Waka' singer made it all but clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old girlfriend of Pique as rumours remain those the two had started dating before the footballer and the singer-cum-songwriter had decided to go call it quits. “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira said in the song, originally sung in Spanish, as per GOAL.

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,” she reportedly said. “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

The ex-couple share two children Milan and Sasha. Recently, Milan joined Pique's Twitch live stream and the Colombian popstar did not like it. They dated for 11 years in 2022 they announced, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said.