Shakira takes brutal DIG at ex-partner Gerard Pique, sings ‘you swapped Rolex for a Casio’

Spain and former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique’s separation with Colombian pop star wife Shakira was one of the biggest talking points of 2022. Pique cheated on Shakira to end their 11-year marriage and now Shakira had hit back hard at her ex-partner in her new song.

In her new song, the ‘Waka Waka’ singer made it all but clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old girlfriend of Pique as rumours remain those the two had started dating before the footballer and the singer-cum-songwriter had decided to go call it quits. “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira said in the song, originally sung in Spanish, according to Goal website.

“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,” she reportedly said. “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

I wish y'all understood Spanish because Shakira just ended Pique with this song and everyone deserves to understand such brilliant lyrics pic.twitter.com/58GrY1j0XK January 12, 2023

In what seemed like a dig at the former Barcelona defender, Shakira said in the song: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.

“You thought you’d hurt me and I came back stronger. Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice. ‘From love to hate there’s only one step’, before Shakira adds: “No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” Shakira sang.

About Pique’s new girlfriend, Shakira said: “She’s got the name of a good person. ‘Clearly’ is not how it sounds.”

‘Clearly’ here has been translated from the word ‘Claramente’ in Spanish. The reference seems to have been made referencing Clara, the name of Pique’s rumoured new girlfriend.

Shakira shares two sons, Milan and Sasha, with her ex-partner Pique. Their eldest son Milan became the protagonist in one of Pique's latest live streams on Twitch which hasn't pleased the Colombian.

Milan accompanied his father to talk about the Kings League. The little boy was a natural and won over all the viewers who followed the live broadcast - even Pique was surprised at how well his son spoke. However, this did not please his mother, Shakira, and she has made this known in a letter released to different media.