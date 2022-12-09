LIVE Updates | Croatia Vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Neymar vs Luka Modric as teams aim semifinals berth

The FIFA World Cup 2022 action resumes today (December 9) with the five-time champions Brazil taking on last edition's finalist Croatia in the first quarter-finals that is to take place at 8.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. The Brazilian unit is in good form at the moment. The topped with group with 2 wins from 3 matches to enter the Round of 16 where they beat South Korea 4-1 to book a spot in the quarter-finals. Brazil are peaking at the right moment. They will be dependent on the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Paqueta for a win vs Croatians.

On the other hand, Croatia are also unbeaten in the Qatar World Cup so far. They faced the giant killers Japan in the Round of 16 clash. It appeared as if the Japanese will eat another big team out but it did not happen as Luka Modric's side beat the Asian powerhouse to enter the next round. Their goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the star for them in that match and he will look to continue the good show vs Brazil. Croatia are runners up from 2018 and they are not going to be at their best vs a strong outfit like Brazil, which is a win-win situation for fans as an exciting game is on offer.