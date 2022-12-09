LIVE Updates | Croatia Vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Neymar vs Luka Modric as teams aim semifinals berth
LIVE Updates | Croatia Vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals latest updates here
Trending Photos
The FIFA World Cup 2022 action resumes today (December 9) with the five-time champions Brazil taking on last edition's finalist Croatia in the first quarter-finals that is to take place at 8.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. The Brazilian unit is in good form at the moment. The topped with group with 2 wins from 3 matches to enter the Round of 16 where they beat South Korea 4-1 to book a spot in the quarter-finals. Brazil are peaking at the right moment. They will be dependent on the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Paqueta for a win vs Croatians.
On the other hand, Croatia are also unbeaten in the Qatar World Cup so far. They faced the giant killers Japan in the Round of 16 clash. It appeared as if the Japanese will eat another big team out but it did not happen as Luka Modric's side beat the Asian powerhouse to enter the next round. Their goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the star for them in that match and he will look to continue the good show vs Brazil. Croatia are runners up from 2018 and they are not going to be at their best vs a strong outfit like Brazil, which is a win-win situation for fans as an exciting game is on offer.
Croatia vs Brazil LIVE: The stadium is ready
The Education City Stadium is ready to see a high-octane football contest between Croatia and Brazil.
Education City Stadium looks ready to host __ vs __
__ Come, take a tour!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BGVSzn1PkO
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022
Croatia vs Brazil LIVE: First quarter-finals clash
Croatia will take on Brazil in the first quarter-finals clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will start at 8.30 pm IST. The second match will be played between Argentina and Netherlands from 12.30 am IST. Stay tuned to our live coverage here as begin the build up to this big match.
More Stories