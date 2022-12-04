Poland vs Kylian Mbappe's France FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POL vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Defending champions France will take on Poland in their Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the attack line from the start for Les Blues whereas Robert Lewandowski will be leading Poland in hope to grab the quarterfinals spot. France have six goals in the tournament so far and 3 of them have been scored by the 2018 World Cup Golden boy Mbappe. Moreover, Olivier Giroud can become the all-time leading scorer for France if he scores tonight Poland in place of the great Thierry Henry. (Follow LIVE France vs Poland SCORE here)

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France will be played on Sunday – 4 December at 8:30 PM IST.

If he plays against Poland, a record consecutive appearance for France awaits Antoine Griezmann #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France will be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Poland vs France Predicted 11

France: Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoinne Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Gregorz Krychowiak, Prezemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski