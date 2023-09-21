HIGHLIGHTS | IND (1) - BAN (0), Asian Games 2023 Football Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri Takes India To Win
LIVE Updates | India Vs Bangladesh, Group A Match No. 3 Asian Games 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri and Co beat Bangladesh 1-0 to stay afloat in the tournament
Indian football team beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the second group game of Asian Games 2023 vs Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri scored in the dying minutes of the match to help India win. It was not easy for th Blue Tigers as Bangladesh kept them on back foot througout. India came to the Asia Games on back on wins in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Games. They played well in te Kings Cup as well. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side lost to China in their opening game.
India did not just lose but were outplayed by the host nation, getting humiliated 5-1 in the encounter. Bangladesh was India's best chance to make a comeback and ensure they are on track to enter the Round of 16. The Blue Tigers did just that and ensured that their campaign has not come to an end.
India keep the hopes alive. Not the best of game for India. Chhetri did score in penalty but was not at his best, so were other Indians on the field. Stimac has a lot to work upon. India still in Asian Games thanks to the narrow win.
India 1-0 Bangladesh
Final whistle and India take the game. Thanks to the penalty converted by Chhetri in the dying minutes of the match, India took lead and manage to keep the scoreline 1-0 till the end of the extra time. What a win. Tough on Bangladesh who played their hearts out.
India 1-0 Bangladesh (Full Time)
IND vs BAN LIVE: 4 minutes extra time
India need to fight for more 4 minutes in the game. They cannot concede here. The Blue Tigers have to let Bangla Tigers stay off the goal.
India 1-0 Bangladesh '90
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: GOALLLLL!
India take lead. Chhetri converts Penalty. Who else but him when the team wanted a goal. Cool and composed Chhetri gives India the lead.
India 1-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Penalty for India
Miranda in the box and the Bangladesh missed the tackle. That is a penalty. Bangladesh captai arguing with the referee. They are crowding the referee. Yellow card fo Joni.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Asian Games LIVE: Dheeraj with a brilliant save
Dheeraj saves it. Phew that was a close. India goalkeeper tackles with Bangladesh player Joni who was very close to the nets. Last few minutes and Bangladesh attacking. Alarm bells for India.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh miss corner
Corner for Bangladesh. Rabiul takes it but he Sandesh Jhingan clears it. Some heated exchange between India and Bangladesh players, Lalchungnunga and Murad. Some drama from the Bangladeshi as he goes down without the Indian event touching him. Referee spotted the acting.
India 0-0 Bangladesh '72
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India need a win
In case you did not know, India need a win today to stay afloat in the Asian Games. A loss here will finish their campaign.
Brilliant attempt by Rahul KP on freekick. Brilliant save by Marma again, who flew to right and saved it.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Some changes for India
OUT: Amarjit IN: Kynshi ;
OUT: Rohit Danu IN: Gurkirat Singh
Bangladesh continues to attack the Indian goal post. India on defence here.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: Attack from Bangladesh
Corner for Bangladesh. Rabiul takes it. Left-footed, goes away from the post but no damage done. No hard work for scorer so far.
India 0-0 Bangladesh '54
IND vs BAN LIVE: Target missed again by India
Bryce Miranda floats in a cross perfectly to Rahul but he misses to put it inside the goal post. Big miss for India in the game, could have been the first goal right at the start of the 2nd half.
India 0-0 Bangladesh '50
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: 2nd half begins
No changes for India in the 2nd half made by Stimac. They need a win tonight at any cost. The second half begins. India aim for goal. Bangladesh would look to continue doing the good show.
India 0-0 Bangladesh '47
India Vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Football Live Score: Half-Time
No goal scored in the first half. We have a terrific last 10 minutes in the game when the Indian attack almost scored the first goal and took the lead. Bangladesh will be happy with the effort as they have managed to keep India quiet in the first half.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: What a save!
Three attempts on goal from close quarters just before half-time. Hats off to Bangladesh goalkeeper. He saved it on al 3 times. India kept on coming at him but he was there braving it all.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
IND vs BAN Football LIVE Updates: India miss freekick chance
Freekick for India. Rohit takes it but hits it directly to Marma, goalie of Bangladesh. It curled but Marma was up for it. One Bangladesh player down, getting a look from physio.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
IND vs BAN LIVE: No goals yet
Bangladesh have given a tough challenge to India so far. They have had many shots on goal. The Indian goalie has been busy. No goals scored so far in the game as we near the half-time.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Yellow Card
Bangladesh player Jayed has been given a yellow card after late tackle with Miranda which leads to Indian player tumble down.
India 0-0 Bangladesh '29
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Raining heavily
Bangladesh captain Rahmat is drying the ball with a towel before the long throw but it must be of no use as it is raining heavily. The ball slips and goes in the wrong direction.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: Neck and neck
Bangladesh have managed to find opportunities after India started off well. Fahim and Jony almost score a goal by Jhingan cleared it well.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
Asian Games Football LIVE: Bangladesh counter attack
Bangladesh dominated the last 3 minutes or so. Rahmat with a throw in, got the ball back from Hasan sent in a cross inside the box only for Jhingan to clear it away with a clean header.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
Football LIVE India vs Banglades: India Dominate At The Start
Sunil Chhetri almost scored in the 12th minute. Was right in front of the goal after he got a cross. But could not convert. India showing promising signs at the start.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
IND vs BAN LIVE: Kickoff
Brilliant from Bryce Miranda as he attacks on the left flank but Marma comes up with a timely interception.
India 0-0 Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: Match begins
The match begins in Hangzhou between Indian and Bangladesh. Keep watching this space for all updates.
IND vs BAN Football LIVE: Check India lineup
Here is India football team lineup.
Here's how the #BlueTigers will take the field against Bangladesh today in the #19thAsianGames
Watch the game LIVE on the @SonySportsNetwk
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 21, 2023
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check India Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.
Head coach: Igor Stimac
LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023: Match To Start At 1.30 PM IST
We are not too far away from the India vs Bangladesh clash in the Asian Games 2023 men's football. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all key updates.
IND vs BAN Football Match Live: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The India vs Bangladesh football match will start at 1.30 pm IST and will be available to watch on TV and online.
India vs Bangladesh Football LIVR: Chhetri vs Mia
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Men's football match of Group A between India and Bangladesh. The Blur Tigers aim to make a comeback after facing 5-1 defeat to China in opening game. Stay tuned for all updates.