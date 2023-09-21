HIGHLIGHTS | IND (1) - BAN (0), Asian Games 2023 Football Scorecard: Sunil Chhetri Takes India To Win

Indian football team beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the second group game of Asian Games 2023 vs Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri scored in the dying minutes of the match to help India win. It was not easy for th Blue Tigers as Bangladesh kept them on back foot througout. India came to the Asia Games on back on wins in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Games. They played well in te Kings Cup as well. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side lost to China in their opening game.

India did not just lose but were outplayed by the host nation, getting humiliated 5-1 in the encounter. Bangladesh was India's best chance to make a comeback and ensure they are on track to enter the Round of 16. The Blue Tigers did just that and ensured that their campaign has not come to an end.

