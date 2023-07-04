Highlights | IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football Score: India Win Ninth Title, Beat Kuwait In Penalties
LIVE Updates | India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football LIVE Scorecard: India win ninth SAFF Championship title.
The Indian men's football team defeated Kuwait in penalties to lift the SAFF Championship 2023 title on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Defending champions India defeated 2-0 Nepal in the summit clash of the last edition of 2021. India are chasing their ninth SAFF Championship title on July 4.
Sunil Chhetri and co will look to win back-to-back titles after winning the Intercontinental Cup last month with a win over Lebanon in the final. The Indian captain has been in sensational form in this tournament and he will surely look to score on the big night for the Blue Tigers.
Goosebumps guaranteed! #SAFFChampionship2023 #INDKUW
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2023
INDIA are SAFF for the th time!
1993
1997
1999
2005
2009
2011
2015
2021
#SAFFChampionship2023 #BlueTigers #IndianFootball
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
LIVE IND vs KUW: Sandhu the hero!
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu is the hero for India tonight, he has saved the Blue Tigers this time. India have won their ninth SAFF title as they beat Kuwait in penalties 5-4.
India vs Kuwait LIVE SAFF Final: 3-1
India are just one goal away from winning the SAFF Championship Final 2023 against Kuwait. The opposition has missed one from their three attempts.
India vs Kuwait LIVE SAFF Final: Penalties!
120 minutes were not enough to seperate these two sides and as a result we head into penalties. Both team staffs out for the discussion of who is going to take the penalties.
India vs Kuwait LIVE SAFF Final: End of first half
Players get back to the dugouts as the referee blows the whistle to end the first period of extra time. Nothing special from both sides so far.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (end of first half extra time)
LIVE IND vs KUW Score: 102 minutes up
102 minutes up and still the score remains level. India are keen on getting a goal and get the lead against Kuwait but the visitors are giving them hard competition.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait
India vs Kuwait LIVE SAFF Final: Extra-time
It is 90 minutes in Bengaluru and it is still 1-1 between India and Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 Final. Chhetri will be key for India in the extra-time now.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait
LIVE India vs Kuwait score: Penalties on the card
We can go to penalties to decide who will lift the SAFF Championship title this year but before that we will have extra-time.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (84 mins)
LIVE India vs Kuwait score: Subsitutions from both sides
Mahesh comes in for Anirudh Thapa, Rohit comes in for Kuruniyan. Kuwait have already replaced Al Faneeni with Al Rashidi.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (73 mins)
LIVE India vs Kuwait score: India hunting for goal
India still on the top of this contest as they dominate the possession looking for a goal to settle things in their favour. But Kuwait can bite them in the back any time now on the counter.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (65 mins)
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: 1-1
It is still 1-1 and what a tight affair this is turning out to be, both teams refuse to give each other some easy space and chances.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (56 mins)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: Second half begins
Kuwait start the second half as the teams interchange their halves. Both team have subsituted their center-backs who started the game for them.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (49 mins)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: Score level at half
It 1-1 at half time and what an exciting first half that was, full of drama and passion from both sides. First Al Khaldi got the visitors the lead but Chhangte has got the hosts level just five minutes before half time.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (Half time)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: Goal!
Lallianzuala Chhangte equalises for India, just five minutes before the official half-time whistle. What a time to score his team!
India are right back in this contest with that goal.
India 1 - 1 Kuwait (40 mins)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: Temperature rising
35 minutes into the contest and the number of total fouls has reached 11 now. A yellow shown to Sandesh Jhingan of India. Kuwait keep their one-goal lead in the first half.
India 0 - 1 Kuwait (35 mins)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: What a response
India come up with a serious strike from Sunil Chhetri at the opposition goal but the Kuwait keeper was on his toes to deny the Indian skipper.
India 0 - 1 Kuwait (25 minutes)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: Goal!
Kuwait score! Shabib Al Khaldi has got the breakthrough for the visitors and what a screamer it was. Alkhaldi was unmarked in the Indian penalty area and he makes no mistake.
India 0 - 1 Kuwait (14 minutes)
LIVE Kuwait vs India SAFF Final: India dominate
India dominate possession ten minutes into the game. 74 percent of the ball with India till, zero shots on target from both sides at the moment.
India 0 - 0 Kuwait (10 minutes)
LIVE India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final: Action begins
Action begins in Bengaluru, India and Kuwait start their battle for the SAFF Championship 2023 title. Two minutes into the game, India have dominated the possession so far.
India 0 - 0 Kuwait (3 minutes)
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Championship: Lineups
Checkoout the lineup of the Blue Tigers for their final clash against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023.
Our lineup for the #SAFFChampionship2023 FINAL #KUWIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2023
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Kuwait's Unbeaten Run to the Final
Kuwait reached the final without losing any matches in the competition. Ranked 141st by FIFA, Kuwait will rely on their top goal-scorer, Mobarak Al-Faneeni, to make an impact in the final.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Sunil Chhetri: India's Captain and Leading Goal-Scorer
Sunil Chhetri, India's captain and veteran player, is the top goal-scorer in the tournament, having scored five goals so far. Chhetri's performance will be crucial for India's goal-scoring chances in the final.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: India's Quest for Ninth SAFF Championship Title
India, the most successful team in SAFF Championship history, is aiming to win their ninth title in the final against Kuwait. India has won the championship eight times before and has a strong record in the competition.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: India's Performance In Semifinal
India's journey to the SAFF Championships final was fueled by an exceptional performance by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the second semifinal. Gurpreet showcased his heroics by saving Lebanon's first penalty, taken by Maatouk. This crucial save boosted the confidence of the Indian penalty takers, who successfully converted their spot-kicks into goals. Chhetri, Anwar, Mahesh, and Udanta all displayed their composure and skill, finding the back of the net for India. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Walid Shour and Mohamad Sadek managed to score with their penalties. However, the fate of the match took a turn when Khalil Bader missed the fourth and final penalty, causing India to emerge victorious. This triumph not only secured their place in the final but also propelled their ranking to an improved position of 10.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Earlier Meeting
India and Kuwait are on the brink of their fourth encounter, having previously clashed three times. One of those meetings took place in the group stage fixture of the 2023 SAFF Championship, a match that held significance in determining the group leaders. The intense battle between the two teams resulted in a 1-1 draw, with Kuwait managing to score a crucial equalizer in injury time. Now, as they prepare to face each other once again, anticipation and excitement build as both teams aim to assert their dominance and secure a favourable outcome in their latest showdown.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Match Details
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Details
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Kick off Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Telecast and Live Streaming: DD Sports & Fancode
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Head To Head
The football head-to-head between India and Kuwait has seen several notable encounters across various tournaments. In the Asian Games of 1978, Kuwait emerged victorious with a commanding 6-1 scoreline. However, in an International Friendly held in 2004, India turned the tables with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kuwait. The teams met again in another International Friendly in 2010, where Kuwait dominated the match with an impressive 9-1 win. Most recently, in the SAFF Championships of 2023, India and Kuwait played to a draw with a 1-1 result, showcasing a tightly contested match between the two nations. These head-to-head encounters highlight the competitive spirit and unpredictable nature of their football clashes.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Final: Jhingan pumped for final
Sandesh Jhingan missed the semifinal against Lebanon due to consecutive yellow cards against Pakistan and Kuwait. He is pumped for the final and just can't wait to take the field.
LIVE IND vs KUW SAFF Championship 2023: Livestream details
India will lock horns with Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final. The Blue Tigers will play the final at home in Bengaluru. Checkoout Livestreaming details and more in the link below.
LIVE India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final
Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship final which will take place in Bengaluru. India will lock horns with Kuwait on Tuesday evening eyeing their ninth SAFF title.