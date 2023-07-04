Highlights | IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football Score: India Win Ninth Title, Beat Kuwait In Penalties

The Indian men's football team defeated Kuwait in penalties to lift the SAFF Championship 2023 title on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Defending champions India defeated 2-0 Nepal in the summit clash of the last edition of 2021. India are chasing their ninth SAFF Championship title on July 4.

Sunil Chhetri and co will look to win back-to-back titles after winning the Intercontinental Cup last month with a win over Lebanon in the final. The Indian captain has been in sensational form in this tournament and he will surely look to score on the big night for the Blue Tigers.



