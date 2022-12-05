HIGHLIGHTS | Japan 1 (1-3) 1 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Croatia beat Japan in penalty shoot-out, storm into quarterfinals
HIGHLIGHTS | Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Japan have won both of their 2022 WC games against European nations (Spain and Germany).
At the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, if you would have told me that Japan will finish at the top of the group above former champions Spain and Germany, I would have called you crazy but the fact is that Samurai Blue has shocked the Footballing World. Their next assignment is against 2018's runner-up Croatia in the round of 16 fixture at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Monday. Captained by Maya Yoshida the side won against four-time World Cup winners Germany and 2010 champions Spain.
In the first half of both games, the Asian team was down by one goal, but they rallied in the second half to score two back-to-back goals to defeat the European powerhouses. Croatia, who finished second in the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018, has played consistently in the group stages, playing two goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco. In their most recent nine games, the Vatreni have gone unbeaten; they overcame Canada's bright and young team 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Full-squad
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Croatia strom into quarterfinal!
Croatia maintains composure and wins the shootout 3-1. What an ending. However, you have to feel for the Japanese. They've had an outstanding World Cup run.
Shoot-out Results
Croatia 3-1 Japan
Japan vs Croatia: And we are having penalty shoot-out!
Extra time ends scoreless. It’s time for a shootout.
ET FT: Japan 1-1 Croatia
Japan vs Croatia: Penalty on the cards
Penalties appear to be a major probability since the game's intensity has reduced. Given that most players miss penalties at some point or another, many people view them as a lottery. Penalties are always a dramatic way to end games.
98th minute: Japan 1-1 Croatia
Japan vs Croatia: Time is up
For the first time during this World Cup, extra time will be used.
Full time: Japan 1-1 Croatia
Japan vs Croatia: Ivan Perisic scores for Croatia!
Croatia suddenly reentered the fray. Perisic expertly heads the ball from a Dejan Lovren cross into the bottom corner. That is a purpose.
55 mins: Japan 1-1 Croatia
Japan vs Croatia: Maeda scores for Japan!
Another short corner for Japan. A whipped in cross bounces around in the box and the ball falls to Daizen Maeda, who sticks it in from close range. Japan deserve their lead.
43 mins: Japan 1-0 Croatia
Japan vs Croatia: Japan look up for it
Unlike their games in the group stage, Japan has started out well here. They have been proactive in this situation, far from being conservative. Japan looks threatening every time they attack, despite Croatia having more possession of the ball.
16 mins: Japan 0-0 Croatia
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Zatko Dalic says THIS about Japan
World Cup runners-up in 2018 Croatia enters the match as the slight favourite, coach Zlatko Dalic is unwilling to underrate the opposition. With a record 19 players playing in European leagues, the current Japan team has been hailed as the Asian giants' most technically advanced World Cup team in history. "Never undervalue anyone, and respect the opposition. They'll play by the samurai school of thought. We'll contribute as well, Dalic remarked. According to Dalic, Japan's attitude is its greatest asset. We are aware of the opposition's identity and mentality, therefore if we want to succeed, we must adopt the same moral code and outlook."
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Starting XI of both the teams out
Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiola, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Persic, Petkovic, Kramaric.
Japan XI: Gonda, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, J Ito, Kamada, Doan, Maeda.
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Will Takehiro Tomiyasu start?
Takehiro Tomiyasu, an Arsenal defender, is yet to start a game for Japan at the World Cup because of an injury. The 24-year-old is a crucial part of this Japan team and came off the bench to finish the games against Spain and Germany. Tomiyasu is a right-back for Arsenal but frequently plays center back for his nation. Tomiyasu could be included in the starting lineup when facing a Croatian frontline that boasts the cunning of Perisic and Kramaric.
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Head to head
Japan and Croatia have previously played three times, with each team winning one match. Their most recent encounter at the 2006 World Cup ended nil-nil.
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Predicted Starting XI of both the sides
Japan predicted starting lineup
Shuichi Gonda (GK),Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Shogo Taniguchi; Miki Yamane, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Yuto Nagatomo,Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada.
Croatian predicted starting lineup
Dominik Livakovic (GK),Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa,Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic
LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 matches between Japan and Croatia. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
