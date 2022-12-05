topStoriesenglish
HIGHLIGHTS | Japan 1 (1-3) 1 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Croatia beat Japan in penalty shoot-out, storm into quarterfinals

HIGHLIGHTS | Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Japan have won both of their 2022 WC games against European nations (Spain and Germany). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

At the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, if you would have told me that Japan will finish at the top of the group above former champions Spain and Germany, I would have called you crazy but the fact is that Samurai Blue has shocked the Footballing World. Their next assignment is against 2018's runner-up Croatia in the round of 16 fixture at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Monday. Captained by Maya Yoshida the side won against four-time World Cup winners Germany and 2010 champions Spain. 

Also Read: Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch JAP vs CRO and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

In the first half of both games, the Asian team was down by one goal, but they rallied in the second half to score two back-to-back goals to defeat the European powerhouses. Croatia, who finished second in the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018, has played consistently in the group stages, playing two goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco. In their most recent nine games, the Vatreni have gone unbeaten; they overcame Canada's bright and young team 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Japan predicted starting lineup

Shuichi Gonda (GK),Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Shogo Taniguchi; Miki Yamane, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Yuto Nagatomo,Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Daichi Kamada.

Croatian predicted starting lineup

Dominik Livakovic (GK),Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa,Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Full-squad

Japan: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg),Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town),Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Stade Reims), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus),Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid),Borna Barisic(Rangers), Domagoj Vida(AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren(Zenit), Josip Juranovic(Celtic), Josko Gvardiol(RB Liepzig), Borna Sosa(VfB Sttutgart), Josip Stanisic(Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic(Sassulo), Josip Sutalo(Dinamo Zagreb),Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg),Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenhiem), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk split).

05 December 2022
23:22 PM

This is it from Zee News' live coverage of Croatia vs Japan in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. For more updates stay tuned with Zee News.

23:15 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Croatia strom into quarterfinal!

Croatia maintains composure and wins the shootout 3-1. What an ending. However, you have to feel for the Japanese. They've had an outstanding World Cup run.

Shoot-out Results

Croatia 3-1 Japan

 

 

23:06 PM

Japan vs Croatia: And we are having penalty shoot-out!

Extra time ends scoreless. It’s time for a shootout.

ET FT: Japan 1-1 Croatia

 

 

22:36 PM

Japan vs Croatia: Penalty on the cards

Penalties appear to be a major probability since the game's intensity has reduced. Given that most players miss penalties at some point or another, many people view them as a lottery. Penalties are always a dramatic way to end games.

98th minute: Japan 1-1 Croatia

 

 

22:24 PM

Japan vs Croatia: Time is up

For the first time during this World Cup, extra time will be used.

Full time: Japan 1-1 Croatia

 

 

21:19 PM

Japan vs Croatia: Ivan Perisic scores for Croatia!

Croatia suddenly reentered the fray. Perisic expertly heads the ball from a Dejan Lovren cross into the bottom corner. That is a purpose.

55 mins: Japan 1-1 Croatia

 

 

21:18 PM

Japan vs Croatia: Maeda scores for Japan!

Another short corner for Japan. A whipped in cross bounces around in the box and the ball falls to Daizen Maeda, who sticks it in from close range. Japan deserve their lead.

43 mins: Japan 1-0 Croatia

 

 

20:39 PM

Japan vs Croatia: Japan look up for it

Unlike their games in the group stage, Japan has started out well here. They have been proactive in this situation, far from being conservative. Japan looks threatening every time they attack, despite Croatia having more possession of the ball.

16 mins: Japan 0-0 Croatia

 

19:56 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Zatko Dalic says THIS about Japan

World Cup runners-up in 2018 Croatia enters the match as the slight favourite, coach Zlatko Dalic is unwilling to underrate the opposition. With a record 19 players playing in European leagues, the current Japan team has been hailed as the Asian giants' most technically advanced World Cup team in history. "Never undervalue anyone, and respect the opposition. They'll play by the samurai school of thought. We'll contribute as well, Dalic remarked. According to Dalic, Japan's attitude is its greatest asset. We are aware of the opposition's identity and mentality, therefore if we want to succeed, we must adopt the same moral code and outlook."

19:47 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Starting XI of both the teams out

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiola, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Persic, Petkovic, Kramaric.

Japan XI: Gonda, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo, J Ito, Kamada, Doan, Maeda.

 

18:28 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Will Takehiro Tomiyasu start?

Takehiro Tomiyasu, an Arsenal defender, is yet to start a game for Japan at the World Cup because of an injury. The 24-year-old is a crucial part of this Japan team and came off the bench to finish the games against Spain and Germany. Tomiyasu is a right-back for Arsenal but frequently plays center back for his nation. Tomiyasu could be included in the starting lineup when facing a Croatian frontline that boasts the cunning of Perisic and Kramaric.

17:29 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Head to head

Japan and Croatia have previously played three times, with each team winning one match. Their most recent encounter at the 2006 World Cup ended nil-nil.

15:51 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Predicted Starting XI of both the sides

15:48 PM

LIVE Japan vs Croatia: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between Japan vs Croatia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Click here to read full news

15:45 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 matches between Japan and Croatia. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

