Highlights | Poland(0) vs Mexico(0) - FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as match ends as draw
LIVE Updates | Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match here
Trending Photos
Denmark will face Tunisia in their opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar at the Education City Stadium. Denmark are in good form as they defeated defending champions France 2-0 in their last fixture and have managed to beat them in their last two meetings. Tunisia on the other hand will be keen on making a statement in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they are currently ranked 30 in the World FIFA Rankings. In their last match, Tunisia were defeated by Brazil 5-1. However, it was their first defeat in the last 7 matches they played.
Next match on the slate for today!
#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/7bgHdMRegQ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
In the third match of the day, Poland will take on Mexico in the Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. Lionel Messi and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia earlier in the day and now Robert Lewandowski and his side will be looking to get the job done instead of taking Mexico lightly. The Denmark vs Tunisia clash will kick-off at 6:30 PM (IST) followed by Poland vs Mexico (9:30 PM IST) kick-off. Follow LIVE action of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar here.
Full-time - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Match ends as draw!
Poland and Mexico gave it all and at the full-time whistle, both teams bag a point. Could have been a dream start for Robert Lewandowski and his team but he failed to convert the penalty.
80 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: 10 minutes left!
Just 10 minutes left with added time, can any side finally break the deadlock in this tight contest? Both coaches make some changes to put on some fresh legs. It is going down to the very last second as it looks at the moment.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UwlTOrVGHX
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
72 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Poland to pay a huge price!
Will Poland pay a huge price for the penalty miss? Captain Robert Lewandowski must be angry with himself to not convert that goal as it looks like another dry (goalless) contest at the moment.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
56 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Penalty missed!
Robert Lewandowski misses from the spot. Brilliant goalkeeping by the Mexico keeper as the Poland captain misses the chance to put his team forward. Mexico defender's challenge was clumsy and the referee gave the penalty after the VAR team asked him to review himself.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
51 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Tight contest!
Mexico and Poland are in 6 minutes into the second half and still no goal from either sides. Lewandowski looking helpless at the moment, Mexico making sure he gets no service at all with atleast 6 players defending inside the box.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
Half-time - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: 0-0!
It remains goalless at half-time between Poland and Mexico as it looks like it will take something more than ordinary to get the result for one side. Both teams have fought their hearts out in the first half. Stay tuned for the second half.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
31 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Still waiting for that goal!
Still 0-0, it is another contest which is going right to the final whistle by the looks of it as both sides keen on not leaving any space behind for attackers to pounce on it. Poland with the majority of possession at the moment but things going well for Mexico as well.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
A sea of pic.twitter.com/4GHCI6h0er
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
23 MINS - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Mexico trying hard!
Mexico are now showing what they are made of as they try to take the charge against Poland after 20 minutes of attack waves from the Robert Lewandowski-led side.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Poland press hard for opener!
Poland are dominating the game so far but are struggling to find space inside the Mexico penalty area as the opposition is defending deep. They are well aware of the threat that Robert Lewandowksi is and Mexico are giving him no space to shoot.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
#POL pic.twitter.com/j2zPFgWzjg
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
1 MIN - LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Here we go!
It is kick-off in the contest between Poland and Mexico. Robert Lewandowski will be hunting his first goal in the World Cup as Poland look to get off to a winning start.
Poland 0 - 0 Mexico
LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Lineups out!
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Kaminski, Krychowiak, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski.
Mexico: Ochoa, Vega, Herrera, Alvarez, Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo, Chavez, Martin, Lozano
LIVE Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Here we go!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Poland vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar match, Kick-off at 9:30 PM (IST).
The games keep rolling #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DfR36ksbvQ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
Full time - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Draw!
And that is it from this contest as the referee blows the full-time whistle. Christen Eriksen and co would be disappointed with their opening performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
It ends all square at the Education City Stadium @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
80 MINS - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Last moments!
Just 10 minutes left on the clock and it is still 0-0 between the two sides. Are we going to a late upset for either of the teams? Nobody can tell as this one is going right down to wire.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
How did that not go in!?
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
70 MINS - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: What a save!
What a save from the Tunisia goalkeeper as Christen Eriksen tries to launch one into the Tunisia with his left-foot but the keeper was alive to save it for his team.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
The Tunisia fans are bringing the noise!#TUN | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OCIRn2sHld
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
55 MINS - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Intense contest!
Both sides going at it full throttle as 62 percent of the possession remains with Denmark but Tunisia looking to defend deep and catch the opposition with a counter-attack.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
Half time - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Goalless first half
It remains goalless at half-time whistle as both sides fail to convert their chances so far provided. Denmark with 60 percent of the possession in the first half but Tunisia not handing any easy chance for them to score.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
Level at the break #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
38 MINS - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Tunisia giving tough competition
Denmark handed a tough task to get the opening goal, it looks like this one will go right down to the wire.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
Who's going to break the deadlock?
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
26 MINS - LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Denmark looking to score
Denmark pushing for a goal but Tunisia are holding their defence line with utmost discipline. It is going to take something special for the Christen Eriksen-led side to get the lead in this contest.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
Great to see you out there, @ChrisEriksen8 #DEN #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1Bx41vDdQ2
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Intense contest!
Denmark and Tunisia are going at it but at the moment it remains goalless. Denmark eyeing to take the lead but Tunisia stand solid so far in the clash.
Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia
LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Up next for both the sides
Denmark's next group game will be against Australia, followed by a match against the reigning champions, France. Tunisia's next two games will be against Australia and France, respectively.
LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Starting XI for both the sides
Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle; Olsen, Dolberg, Eriksen
Tunisia XI (3-4-2-1): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; Jebali
LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: When and where to watch live?
The Group D matchup between Tunisia and Denmark promises to be an exciting contest. For the first time since his cardiac arrest during the 2017 Euros, Christian Eriksen will take part in this important competition.
Click here to know all about live streaming of Denmark vs Tunisia
LIVE Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 score: All set for kick off!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Denmark and Tunisia. Kick-off at 6:30 PM (IST), Stay tuned!
Pics that go hard pic.twitter.com/yLq4KUZKR2
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
More Stories