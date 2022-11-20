Highlights | Qatar(0) - Ecuador(2) Football Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Qatar stunned by Ecuador at home
LIVE Updates | Qatar Vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the inaugural clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador here
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the inaugural clash of the marquee tournament in Qatar. Qatar are placed with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Ecuador have made a comeback to the FIFA World Cup after eight years whereas Qatar will take part in the biggest football tournament for the first time in history. Qatar are currently ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings whereas Ecuador are 50th in the world. The blockbuster opening clash will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 PM (IST). The hosts have spent 12 years of time preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The opponents for tonight have clashed twice before this matchup and both have one victory each. In the previous meeting, Qatar won the match 4-3 in October 2018. Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali will be the players to watch out for in this matchup. From Ecuador, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia are the players to watch out for. The Al Bayt Stadium has 60,000 seats for football fans.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Full-time
And that's it for Qatar, they are stunned by Ecuador as Valencia scored twice for the visitors. Disappointing start for the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Full-time: Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Ecuador take the points in our first game at #Qatar2022 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Qatar need a miracle
Qatar in need of a miracle at the moment as they trail by 2 goals with 9 minutes left on the clock. Qatar will be the first host nation to lose a opener clash at their home.
Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Intense matchup
It is getting more and more intense between Qatar and Ecuador as five yellow cards have been shown in the contest till now. Jeremy Sarmiento comes in as a subsitute for Ecuador for Ibarra.
Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Qatar struggling!
Qatar are still struggling as the second half begins. Ecuador are giving no chance to the host nation of the World Cup to get on any kind of rhythm so far in the match.
Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Half-time!
Qatar in a very spot at the half-time whistle as they trail by 2 goals against Ecuador, who dominated the proceeding right from the kick-off. Qatar need to change their tactics if they hope to comeback in this game.
Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Ecuador take a two-goal lead into the break!#QAT #ECU #FIFAWorldCup
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Another one!
Valencia scores again with a header, he was unmarked behind the Qatar defence line and the hosts pay the price again. Two goals for Valencia under 33 minutes of this game so far.
Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Qatar in trouble
The hosts are in deep trouble as they have struggled to get a grip on the match since the start whistle they have been dominated physically, mentally and in terms of skills as well.
Qatar 0 - 1 Ecuador
First goal
First celebration #Qatar2022 is well underway! pic.twitter.com/oeMr9y4W2F
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: GOAL!
Valencia scores from the penalty as Qatar off to a horror start in their World Cup. Ecuador have dominated the match so far and it looks like a difficult task for Qatar to get back into this contest.
Qatar 0 - 1 Ecuador
Valencia gets his goal!!
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Drama!
Ecuador thought they scored and got the dream start off in the World Cup but the goal is ruled out due to off-side.
NO GOAL - The header is disallowed after a VAR check. #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/KvkfJ4iWrX
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Here we go!
It is kick-off in Qatar as the hosts take on Ecuador in the first FIFA World Cup 2022 match of the Group A. Checkout the lineups below:
Here’s how and line-up today!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Golden Boot contenders
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and more top contenders at the Qatar tournament to win the Golden Boot in this year's World Cup.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Opening ceremony!
The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place at the moment. The hosts Qatar will play their first-ever FIFA World Cup match today!
#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/M12SGs8tXp
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Moments away from historic start!
We are just moments away from kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Stay tuned as the action begins from 9:30 PM (IST).
The atmosphere is building! #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Karim Benzema and more!
France striker Karim Benzema has joined the long list of injured superstars missing out on the major tournament at Qatar.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Players to watch out for in Qatar squad
Qatar will be taking part in their first ever FIFA World Cup, but teams should not take them lightly as they are not competing for the title of honorary participants. They mean business!
Head over to FIFA+ for this https://t.co/FgawujjPMZ
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Group C
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the two superstars to watch out for in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already confirmed that this Qatar FIFA World Cup will likely be his last with Argentina.
The #FIFAWorldCup Daily Show is here!
From the #FIFAFanFestival, creators, stars and fans come together for the greatest show on earth.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Head to head stats!
Both sides have faced other thrice in a football match.
Matches: 3
Won by Qatar: 1
Won by Ecuador: 1
Draw: 1
Bringing fans together
The 2022 #FIFAFanFestival kicked-off in style last night!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: READ MORE!
Where does India rank in FIFA rankings and why World Cup is a distant dream? Read all details here.
The FIFA Fan Festival opening was a proper carnival#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/iqkke9I9fy
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Key players to watch out
Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali
Ecuador: Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia
These are the players to watch out for in the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: LIVESTREAM!
Know all the details related to the livestreaming of first match FIFA World Cup 2022 between host nation Qatar and Ecuador.
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. In the first game, we will have hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. Kick-off at 9:30 PM (IST).
