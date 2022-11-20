Highlights | Qatar(0) - Ecuador(2) Football Score - FIFA World Cup 2022 Match: Qatar stunned by Ecuador at home

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday (November 20) as hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the inaugural clash of the marquee tournament in Qatar. Qatar are placed with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Ecuador have made a comeback to the FIFA World Cup after eight years whereas Qatar will take part in the biggest football tournament for the first time in history. Qatar are currently ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings whereas Ecuador are 50th in the world. The blockbuster opening clash will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 PM (IST). The hosts have spent 12 years of time preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The opponents for tonight have clashed twice before this matchup and both have one victory each. In the previous meeting, Qatar won the match 4-3 in October 2018. Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali will be the players to watch out for in this matchup. From Ecuador, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia are the players to watch out for. The Al Bayt Stadium has 60,000 seats for football fans.